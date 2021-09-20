Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,338,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,548,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,654,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 149,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of SPCE opened at $26.42 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

