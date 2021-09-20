Lossless Hits 1-Day Volume of $484,375.00 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $484,375.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00067914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00173084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00114147 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.12 or 0.06946935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.61 or 0.99826473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.38 or 0.00812782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

