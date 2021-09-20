Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $426.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $434.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,835 shares of company stock worth $18,663,305 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.