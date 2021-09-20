Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Lumos Pharma posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 604.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $234,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 35,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $311,477.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 215,544 shares of company stock worth $1,949,463. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $10.01 on Monday. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $83.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.