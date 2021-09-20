Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.71.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.