MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to post $39.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.03 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $18.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $116.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.38 million to $159.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $147.97 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $247.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 908.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 186,543 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,597,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in MacroGenics by 107,513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. 1,114,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

