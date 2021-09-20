Maecenas Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $205,473.54 and approximately $208.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00124184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00045263 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

ART is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

