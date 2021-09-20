ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Down to $117.12

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $117.12, but opened at $109.35. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $107.40, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

