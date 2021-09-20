ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Down to $117.12

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $117.12, but opened at $109.35. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $107.40, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
