ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $681.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce sales of $681.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $687.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $674.40 million. ManTech International posted sales of $636.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.35. 100,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,813. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.