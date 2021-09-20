Marc Ostryniec Sells 10,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Ostryniec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $599,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,933 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $733,057.65.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. 1,947,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.85. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $109.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 210.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 9.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 121.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $2,751,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.