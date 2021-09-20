Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,908 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,750,461. The stock has a market cap of $248.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

