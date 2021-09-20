Marco Investment Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.63. 29,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,205. The company has a market cap of $211.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

