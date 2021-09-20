Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after buying an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Express by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after buying an additional 504,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.55. The company had a trading volume of 122,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.77. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

