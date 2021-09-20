Marlin (POND) Market Cap Reaches $65.07 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $65.07 million and approximately $50.80 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00066940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00171668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00113021 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.60 or 0.06891386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,708.54 or 0.99785478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.72 or 0.00800693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.