Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to announce sales of $238.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.00 million and the lowest is $236.10 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $216.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $938.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $934.10 million to $942.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Marten Transport stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.4% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

