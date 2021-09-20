Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.72

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Marten Transport by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 53,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

