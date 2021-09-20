Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Decreased by Grace Capital

Grace Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

MRVL stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of -129.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

