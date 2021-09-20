Masari (MSR) Tops One Day Volume of $289.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Masari has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $743,849.87 and $289.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,735.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.08 or 0.06969372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00364198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.41 or 0.01247057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00113360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.32 or 0.00535767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.50 or 0.00515600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.33 or 0.00320867 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

