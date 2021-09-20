Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Capitalization Reaches $157,600.11

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $157,600.11 and approximately $235,667.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.08 or 0.06969372 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00113360 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

