Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,714,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Match Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303,765 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $157.14 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.61 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

