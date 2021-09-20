Matisse Capital Cuts Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Matisse Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 309.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $75,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 303,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $971.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

