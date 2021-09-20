Matisse Capital Decreases Stock Position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Matisse Capital cut its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7,674.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50.

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.