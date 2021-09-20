Matisse Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Matisse Capital decreased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 190,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the second quarter worth $655,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GGZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,494. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

