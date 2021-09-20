Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 47,300 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Morningstar worth $28,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $2,200,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,203 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $2,528,303.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,679 shares of company stock worth $67,388,127. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $275.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.44 and its 200 day moving average is $249.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $288.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

