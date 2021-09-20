Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce $37.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.99 million to $40.18 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $141.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $145.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $167.16 million to $174.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,982. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 million, a P/E ratio of 209.80 and a beta of 2.92. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

