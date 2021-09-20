MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on MD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

