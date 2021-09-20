Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,037,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,037,000 after buying an additional 325,592 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 47,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

MDT traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.47. 9,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

