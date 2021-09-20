MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $1.99 million and $7,969.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00065304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00174036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00110609 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.27 or 0.06908944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,239.66 or 1.03183905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.65 or 0.00773512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

