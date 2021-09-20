megaBONK Achieves Market Capitalization of $171,817.40 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $171,817.40 and $3,954.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, megaBONK has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00055062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00124931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044792 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

