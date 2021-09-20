Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

MLCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.98.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

