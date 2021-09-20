Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

