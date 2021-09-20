Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $148.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.