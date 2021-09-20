Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Acushnet worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 101.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 75.4% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at about $5,808,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $50.69 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Several research firms have commented on GOLF. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

