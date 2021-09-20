Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,154 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $130.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

