Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 237 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

TKR stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

