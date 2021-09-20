Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 289 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $66.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

