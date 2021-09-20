Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.87

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MESO. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $760.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 1,325.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

