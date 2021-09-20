Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.87

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

MESO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $760.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.40.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,325.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 179,499 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.