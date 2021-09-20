Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.00 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. Methanex posted sales of $581.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Shares of MEOH traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 426,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,036. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Methanex by 135.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 103,730 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Methanex by 16.4% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after acquiring an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 48,630 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

