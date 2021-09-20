MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in August

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 80.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.96. 115,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,477. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

