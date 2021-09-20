Michael Robert Martin Purchases 25,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin purchased 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.01 per share, with a total value of C$175,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,176,311.98.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Robert Martin sold 7,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$179,190.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Robert Martin sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$528,957.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$87,073.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$85,050.00.

AUP stock opened at C$16.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.77 and a 1 year high of C$26.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

