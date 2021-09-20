Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.58.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $161.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 103,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Microchip Technology by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

