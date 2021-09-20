Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Notis McConarty Edward’s 4th Largest Position

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,007 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 27,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

