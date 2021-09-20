Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 76.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in Snap-on by 112.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.17.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $213.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.