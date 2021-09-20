Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $244,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 247.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 82,476 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 733,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 479,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.