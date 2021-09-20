Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $259,000 in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS opened at $96.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

ADS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

