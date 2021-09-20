Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of Bancroft Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bancroft Fund by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bancroft Fund by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bancroft Fund by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bancroft Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $30.35 on Monday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,814.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.