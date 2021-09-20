Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 104 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 77,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 138,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 169,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 90,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $99.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

