Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Short Interest Update

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,000 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Middlesex Water stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.21. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average is $89.68. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. Equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $107,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $1,115,031. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,807,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after buying an additional 64,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after buying an additional 26,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

