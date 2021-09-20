Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MEEC stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

